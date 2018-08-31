Perder peso es un reto que pocos pueden cumplir. Algunos lo logran a velocidades impresionantes y otros a su ritmo. Amanda 'Mandie' Wood es de este último tipo de personas: logró en dos años bajar 68 kilos siguiendo tres normas. Ella comparte su inspiradora historia en Instagram.
Como se ve en las imágenes de Instagram, Mandie empezó su transformación en otoño de 2015. Ella cuenta que estaba harta de sentirse cansada e invisible. Pesaba170 kilos de peso.
Su primera decisión fue ponerse en manos de un nutricionista, con quien logró equilibrar su dieta. “Sigo marcos equilibrados, lo que para mi significa que intento asegurarme de que el 35% de mis calorías vienen de los carbohidratos, el 25% de grasas y el 40% de proteínas,” contó Amanda a PopSugar.
Su segunda regla fue incluir el ejercicio en su vida. Intentó un par de veces ir al gimnasio, pro tras fracasar contrató a un entrenador personal. Ahora ella ya está preparada para ir al 'gym' y seguir las rutinas por su cuenta."Mi objetivo principal es ser equilibrada. No elimino NINGUNA comida, y no entreno todos los días. Como lo que anhelo (pero observo mis porciones, las calorías totales y me aseguro de obtener suficiente proteína) y entreno de 4 a 5 días a la semana durante aproximadamente una hora". cuenta en un post en Instagram.
There are a bunch of new people following me, I think most of you from seeing the @popsugarfitness article (link in my bio of you haven’t read it but are interested). I thought I’d tell you a bit about me! 🔹 My name is Mandie (Amanda) and I’m 37 years old. I live in Canada, and work in marketing. In the fall of 2015 I decided to focus on my health, lose a bunch of weight and improve my life. I’ve lost 150 pounds so far and don’t have an end goal in mind yet, I’ll figure that out as I get closer. I really just want to keep progressing towards better overall health. I’ve had a lot of success through meal prepping, tracking all my food intake and after the first 9 months, exercising. My main goal is to be balanced. I don’t eliminate ANY food, and I don’t workout every single day. I eat what I crave (but watch my portions, total calories, and ensure I’m getting enough protein) and I workout 4-5 days a week for about an hour. I know a lot of people can lose excess weight faster, but I’m not going for speed. I’m going for a lifelong change in my habits and finding balance in my life. I also focus on small goals instead of the huge obstacle. It makes things more realistic and keeps me motivated. Thanks for following my journey! If I can help you in any way (I’m no expert, and what works for me may not work for you, but I can do what I can to help!), please let me know. ❤️ . . . . #fatloss #fattofit #fat2fit #obesetobeast #weightloss #weightlossjourney #weightlosstransformation #weightlossmotivation #weightlossblogger #transformationinprogress #f2f #girlswholift #workoutmotivation #mealsharing #countingcalories #weightlosscommunity #healthyhabits #goaldigger #workinprogress #fitlife #extremeweightloss #extremetransformation #facetoface #beforeandafterweightloss #beforeandduring #naturalweightloss #goalsfor2018 #fitstagram #workforchange #aboutme
Finalmente, su último secreto es ser amable consigo misma y ponerse metas pequeñas para cumplir a corto plazo.“Te apañas mejor si te propones perder 2 kilos y no 90”,explicó. Ella ha compartido sus avances a diario en su cuenta de Instagram, donde más de 3.000 personas la siguen.
