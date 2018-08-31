Perder peso es un reto que pocos pueden cumplir. Algunos lo logran a velocidades impresionantes y otros a su ritmo. Amanda 'Mandie' Wood es de este último tipo de personas: logró en dos años bajar 68 kilos siguiendo tres normas. Ella comparte su inspiradora historia en Instagram.

Como se ve en las imágenes de Instagram, Mandie empezó su transformación en otoño de 2015. Ella cuenta que estaba harta de sentirse cansada e invisible. Pesaba170 kilos de peso.

Su primera decisión fue ponerse en manos de un nutricionista, con quien logró equilibrar su dieta. “Sigo marcos equilibrados, lo que para mi significa que intento asegurarme de que el 35% de mis calorías vienen de los carbohidratos, el 25% de grasas y el 40% de proteínas,” contó Amanda a PopSugar.

Su segunda regla fue incluir el ejercicio en su vida. Intentó un par de veces ir al gimnasio, pro tras fracasar contrató a un entrenador personal. Ahora ella ya está preparada para ir al 'gym' y seguir las rutinas por su cuenta."Mi objetivo principal es ser equilibrada. No elimino NINGUNA comida, y no entreno todos los días. Como lo que anhelo (pero observo mis porciones, las calorías totales y me aseguro de obtener suficiente proteína) y entreno de 4 a 5 días a la semana durante aproximadamente una hora". cuenta en un post en Instagram.

Finalmente, su último secreto es ser amable consigo misma y ponerse metas pequeñas para cumplir a corto plazo.“Te apañas mejor si te propones perder 2 kilos y no 90”,explicó. Ella ha compartido sus avances a diario en su cuenta de Instagram, donde más de 3.000 personas la siguen.