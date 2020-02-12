“Dance Monkey” es uno de los temas más escuchados del momento. Eso es innegable. Por ello, en las redes sociales han aparecido diversos covers hechos por entusiastas. Uno de los más peculiares, y de paso graciosos, fue publicado en TikTok.
El usuario @napkinsmusic subió a su cuenta un video que muestra cómo hace una parodia de la mencionada canción usando una toalla y mucho ingenio al momento de la edición.
El clip, que dura menos de un minuto, ya acumula más de 38.000 likes y unas 170 respuestas. Varios seguidores de la aplicación, cuyo crecimiento entre los jóvenes ha sido notorio en los últimos meses, señalaron que el material les hizo reír.
"Jajaja es una de las mejores adaptaciones que he visto", "Debería hacer la canción completa" y "Es una de las cosas que hacen grande a TikTok", fueron algunos de los comentarios.
El video de “Dance Monkey”, tema de Tones and I, tiene más de 661 millones de reproducciones en YouTube. Aquí te dejamos su letra.
DANCE MONKEY
They say oh my god I see the way you shine
Take your hands my dear and place them both in mine
You know you stopped me dead while I was passing by
And now I beg to see you dance just one more time
Ohhh I
See you see you seen you every time
and oh my I, I like you style
You, you make me make me make me wanna cry
And now I beg to see you dance just one more time
So they say
Dance for me
Dance for me
Dance for me
Oh oh oh
I’ve never seen anybody do the things you do before
They say
Move for me
Move for me
Move for me
Eh eh eh
And when you’re done i'll make you do it all again
I said
Oh my god I see you walking by
Take my hands my dear and look me in my eyes
Just like a monkey I’ve been dancing my whole life
But you just beg to see me dance just one more time
Ooh I
See you see you seen you every time
And oh my I, I like your style
You, you make me make me make me wanna cry
And now I beg to see you dance just one more time
So they say
Dance for me
Dance for me
Dance for me
Oh oh oh
I’ve never seen anybody do the things you do before
They say
Move for me
Move for me
Move for me
Eh eh eh
And when you’re done i'll make you do it all again
They say
Dance for me
Dance for me
Dance for me
Oh oh oh, oh oh oh oh
I’ve never seen anybody do the things you do before
They say
Move for me
Move for me
Move for me
Eh eh eh
And when you’re done i'll make you do it all again
Oooooo
They say
Dance for me
Dance for me
Dance for me
Oh oh oh
I’ve never seen anybody do the things you do before
They say
Move for me
Move for me
Move for me
Eh eh eh
And when you’re done i'll make you do it all again
They say
Dance for me
Dance for me
Dance for me
Oh oh oh, oh oh oh oh
I’ve never seen anybody do the things you do before
They say
Move for me
Move for me
Move for me
Eh eh eh
And when you’re done i'll make you do it all again
All again